North Charleston firefighters responding to report of fire at hotel

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a report of a fire at the Double Tree hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:38 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

