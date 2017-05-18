Crews extinguish blaze at downtown Charleston home

One person is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire in downtown Charleston.



The Charleston Fire Department says it was called to a blaze on the 800 block of Rutledge Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday along with the North Charleston and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police.

Firefighters entered the home quickly and extinguished the fire, containing most of the damage to the home's kitchen area.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation team are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.