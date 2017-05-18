Tall Ships, the best burgers, and a beer garden headline 5 Around Town

Enjoy the wind in your sails, the best burgers and beer around, or sip wine with your four-legged friends with a variety of events happening around town this weekend.

Tall Ships Charleston

Towering vessels with grand sails will dock in the Charleston harbor for a classic waterfront celebration.

Tall Ships Charleston is three-day festival runs Friday to Sunday at the Veterans Terminal Docks on the old Charleston Naval Shipyard. It features sailing ships, wooden boats, a pirate camp, boat-building, art, music, and more.

A Boarding Pass for $15 provides access to all ships offering tours. Children four and younger get in for free. Tickets to sail on some of the Tall Ships for a 90-minute cruise down the Cooper River are available for $60 per person.

For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Charleston Beer Garden

Charleston's largest pop-up beer garden will appear at the Grove at Patriots Point Saturday.

The 6th annual Charleston Beer Garden is Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. The all-day party includes craft beer, homebrews, beer games, live music and more. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Admission is $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. The ticket includes a commemorative festival mug, five beer tickets and access to games and the Homebrewers' Village. Proceeds from the event will support Lowcountry AIDS Services. For more information, click here.

Bands, Burgers and Brews Burger Throwdown

Local restaurants will compete for the title of Best Burger in the Lowcountry on Sunday.

Celebrate National Burger Month at the Bands, Burgers and Brews Burger Throwdown at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in Mount Pleasant. The event from 1 to 5 p.m. includes tasty burgers, live music, beers, arts and crafts, a kids zone and more.

One winner of the burger competition will earn a trip to compete for a $10,000 prize at the 2017 World Food Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama this November.

Admission is $10, drink tickets are $1 each, and tasting tickets are $2 for a quarter burger. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

VinoPAWlooza

Deep Water Vineyards invites the Lowcountry to sit back and sip at a dog-friendly summer kickoff on Wadmalaw Island.

The first ever VinoPAWlooza is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes live music, food trucks, slushies, tastings, and activities for kids. Tastings at Firefly Distillery are $6 and Deep Water wine tastings are $5.

Admission is $5 per car in advance and $10 at the gate. Proceeds from VinoPAWlooza will support the local no-kill shelter, H.F. Help. For more details about the festival, click here.

Party at the Point

Jam to the tunes of the Grateful Dead as the sun sets over the Charleston Harbor Friday night.

The 2017 season of Party at the Point will feature Grateful Dead tribute band, The Reckoning. The party is at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in Mount Pleasant from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $7 and food and drinks are available inside. The event is cash only. Click here for more details.

Civitan Craft Show

The Greater Charleston Civitan Club is hosting its annual Craft Show Saturday in Goose Creek.

The show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is at the Agent Owned Realty office on Crowfield Boulevard. Booth fees were $20 and the money collected will assist tri-county disabled services. For more information on the Greater Charleston Civitan Club, click here.

