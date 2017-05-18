Quantcast

Firefighters responding to report of fire in area of Palmetto Co - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Firefighters responding to report of fire in area of Palmetto Commerce Pkwy, Patriots Boulevard

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston firefighters have been called to a reported structure fire.

Charleston County dispatchers say crews are responding to the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Patriots Boulevard.

The incident was called in at 8:48 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly