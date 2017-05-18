Quantcast

NCFD responds to reported fire in the area of Palmetto Commerce - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

NCFD responds to reported fire in the area of Palmetto Commerce Pkwy and Patriots Blvd

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston firefighters were called to a reported structure fire in the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Patriots Boulevard Thursday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers said crews were called in at 8:48 a.m. 

The North Charleston Fire Department has yet to provide details on the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly