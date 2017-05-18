Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after getting stuck in open position

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Ben Sawyer Bridge location (Source: Google) Ben Sawyer Bridge location (Source: Google)
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The Ben Sawyer Bridge is operating normally after getting stuck in the open position for a short time Thursday morning. 

A 9:30 a.m. tweet from the Town of Sullivan's Island's Twitter account reported electrical issues were the cause of a malfunction that forced the closure.

In an update at 9:54 a.m., officials said the bridge had reopened to vehicular traffic. 

