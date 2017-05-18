Crime Stoppers offers reward in Colleton County quadruple shooting

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests in a quadruple shooting in Colleton County on Tuesday.

That shooting killed three family members and sent a fourth, a 9-year-old, to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting, the organization said in a news release Thursday morning.

Deputies responded at approximately 5:03 p.m. to a home in the 21700 block of Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin and found the bodies of Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13. The girl is the couple's granddaughter and a niece to the 13-year-old.

Investigators found the two adults inside the home and the children outside the home.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said he believes the shooting was not a random attack and that at least one of the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

Strickland said Wednesday marijuana had been found inside the home, adding the crime could have been drug-related.

Detectives worked the crime scene until 4 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 11 hours after the initial emergency call came in. Deputies continue to follow leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 888-CRIMESC.

