Reward offered in search for missing Berkeley Co. man

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads investigators to the whereabouts of a 78-year-old man who disappeared Sunday.

Berkeley County deputies say Willie Toomer, a well-known resident of the Cainhoy community, walked to church on Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m. and was given a ride home after church by a parishioner who dropped Toomer off at his home at approximately 12:30 p.m.

When he missed his daily meetings with family and friends that evening and Monday morning, they became concerned and checked his home, which they found unlocked, deputies say.

Toomer was last seen wearing a black suit, but could have possibly changed into a light colored shirt and Khaki style pants, according to a release from Crime Stoppers. He has difficulty walking and "shuffles" his feet while he walks, investigators say.

Approximately 40 deputies were on foot Tuesday searching trails and surrounding areas near Huger, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

Deputies are passing out flyers and asking anyone who knows anything about Toomer's whereabouts would come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.