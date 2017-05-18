Two men in custody following West Ashley bank robbery

Two men have been arrested following a bank robbery in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Samuel Coakley Jr. and charged him with entering a financial institution with the intent to steal.

According to police, Coakley was arrested less than 30 minutes after a robbery at the Wells Fargo on 1305 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man entered the bank and passed a teller a note demanding money; police say the suspect didn’t display a weapon.

"The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot," CPD officials said. "A description of the suspect was dispatched to responding officers and officers who were on patrol."

Officers then reported seeing a man matching the description of the suspect in the area of Highway 7 and Poston Road.

"He was taken into custody and positively identified by witnesses as the suspect who robbed the bank," police said. "A description of a vehicle that sped from the scene after the bank robbery was also provided to responding officers and local law enforcement agencies."

Police say Charleston County Sheriff deputies then saw a vehicle matching the description of that vehicle on the Cosgrove Bridge and initiated a traffic stop.

"The driver of the vehicle continued and made a right turn onto Azalea Drive," CPD officials said."The vehicle then crashed on Azalea Drive."

Charleston PD investigators say they are trying to determine if the driver was involved in the bank robbery.

He was taken into custody by Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies on unrelated charges.

