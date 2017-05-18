Live 5 Investigates: School Fights

Fighting in school is nothing new, but now with cell phone video, a fight can go viral. Here in the Lowcountry, it's happening all the time.
Monday at 11, Live 5’s Liza Lucas goes behind the viral videos to see how often school fights are really happening and what’s being done to keep your kids safe.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.