Four plead guilty in drug conspiracy operating out of Charleston, Myrtle Beach

Four people have pleaded guilty in connection to a drug conspiracy which was operated in areas of Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Florence.

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced on Thursday that 24-year-old Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 27-year-old Matthew DeWitt and 30-year-old Stacy Cambas pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Timothy Singletary, 22, also pleaded guilty on May 4 to participating in the drug conspiracy. According to prosecutors, their respective convictions subject them to up to 20 years imprisonment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Moorman said the defendants worked with others to distribute heroin, cocaine, and/or marijuana to customers in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

"The investigation has targeted members of the Billie East Side Bloods, a set of the United Blood Nation, and others who formed an agreement to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana in South Carolina, and to traffic in and possess firearms for the purpose of advancing the drug conspiracy," prosecutors said.



The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the DEA, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, the 15th Circuit’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Georgetown Police Department.

