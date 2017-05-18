Suspects sought in two separate cases of credit card fraud at Goose Creek Walmart

Suspect sought in the credit card fraud at 10:50 a.m. (Source: GCPD)

Investigators are searching for two suspects in two separate cases of credit card fraud that happened at the Goose Creek Walmart.

The first incident happened at the store on 605 St. James Ave. at 10:50 a.m. on April 1 where police say a man was seen on video making fraudulent charges on someone's bank card in the amount of $250 at the self-checkout.

According to police, the victim was not aware of the transactions until she checked her bank account.

"The suspect was wearing a plaid button up shirt, blue jeans, tan shoes, and black hat with a white “R” on the right side," police said.

GCPD officials describe the suspect as a white male, 5'10" with no facial hair.

The second incident happened at the same day at Walmart at 5:10 p.m. when another subject was seen on video making a fraudulent charge on the someone's bank card in the amount of $107.57.

Authorities say the victim was not aware of the transactions until she checked her bank account.

Police describe the suspect in this case as a black male, 6-foot with possible facial hair. According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a red shirt, grey pants, white shoes, black hat, and an earring in his right ear.

"Several other transactions occurred during the same time frame with the potential for additional fraudulent transactions," police said.

If you have any information about any of the two incidents or the identities of the suspects involved, you are asked to call Inv. Powell with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2356, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Police say they currently do not have any indication that the cases are related.

