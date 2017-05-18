Police searching for man accused of using cloned credit card at 2 Goose Creek businesses

Authorities are searching for a man accused of using a cloned credit card at two businesses in Goose Creek.

GCPD say the suspect used a cloned credit card at the Goose Creek Neighborhood Market Walmart and Walmart Supercenter on April 16, 2017 at 11:18 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

Investigators released a picture of the suspect and his vehicle which they describe as a newer model dark F-150 4x4 quad cab with hockey stick silver striping and canvas covered bed.

"If you have any information on this unique vehicle or suspect, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Hart at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2355," police said.

