Lowcountry man gets 18 years for fatal hit-and-run during chase

A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally running over a 59-year-old man during a chase.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced on Thursday that 30-year-old Sidney Lamar Foy was sentenced to 18 years in prison for hit-and-run resulting in death, reckless homicide, and failure to stop for a blue light. Foy pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Foy to 25 years, but suspended that sentence to 18 years of active prison time.

According to prosecutors, Foy faced a sentencing range of 1 year to 25 years in prison for hit-and-run resulting in death.

On the night of Sept. 3, 2015, a Hanahan police officer saw Foy turn onto Tanner Ford Boulevard in Berkeley County without using a turn signal.

"Believing that the Defendant was impaired, the officer activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle," prosecutors said."The Defendant travelled for several hundred yards before briefly stopping at the intersection of Tanner Ford Blvd. and North Rhett Avenue to allow a passenger to exit the vehicle. The Defendant then fled southbound on North Rhett."

Prosecutors say Foy continued south for around two miles at an "extremely high speed" before crossing into Charleston County.

"Immediately before approaching the intersection of North Rhett and Remount Road, the Defendant struck the victim Dana Hughes as Mr. Hughes was crossing the street," prosecutors said.

Highway Patrol estimates Foy struck the victim while traveling between 67 and 82 miles an hour. The victim was immediately killed from multiple blunt force injuries.

Prosecutors say Foy continued to flee from police before turning onto Interstate 526, where pursuing officers backed away and the Foy was able to escape.

Authorities say Foy later turned himself in.

"Crime scene evidence definitively linked this Defendant to the vehicle, and the Defendant admitted to striking an object on N. Rhett while fleeing," prosecutors said."The Defendant was driving with a suspended license."

“I am extremely grateful that we were able to deliver justice for the victim and his family," Assistant Solicitor Charlie Patrick said."This horrific offense was the direct result of the Defendant’s decision to flee from law enforcement. The sentence demonstrates that this conduct cannot go unpunished.”

