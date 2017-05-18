CCSD: Child found in pond behind school 'on road to full recovery'

A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>
A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads investigators to the whereabouts of a 78-year-old man who disappeared Sunday.More >>
A North Charleston high school is one of only six selected from S.C. schools to receive $50,000 in state funding and launch an aerospace engineering program. 100 students at R.B. Stall High School will be part of the program, set to launch next fall and dedicated to giving students an early exposure and foundation to aeMore >>
A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally running over a 59-year-old man during a chase.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.More >>