Stall High selected for aerospace engineering program

A North Charleston high school is one of only six selected from S.C. schools to receive $50,000 in state funding and launch an aerospace engineering program.



100 students at R.B. Stall High School will be part of the program, set to launch next fall and dedicated to giving students an early exposure and foundation to aerospace sciences and manufacturing.

"Not only is this a great opportunity for students to find their passion, they can start in the ninth grade learning the foundations of aerospace engineering,”

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. "What high school wouldn't like to work on a project for a mission to Mars...or work with drones."



"From aero craft manufacturing, avionics to aerospace engineering. we want our students to know in ninth and tenth grade that they want to be an aerospace engineer,” Principal Jeremey Carrick said. “That power inspires our students to not only have greatness in high school but beyond high school. This is going to be a great opportunity for us to develop passion in young people and the aerospace industry that is growing rapidly across South Carolina."



According to data provided by the state, 400 aerospace companies, in addition to four military aviation facilities, currently operate across the state. Such programs like the one implemented at Stall will prepare students for such opportunities.



"What we see is a need for an increase number of highly skilled jobs both in advanced manufacturing and engineering,” Adrianne Beasley, director of Aerospace Initiatives with the Council on Competitiveness, said. The average annual employee growth rate since 2010 for the aerospace industry in the state is 11.4 percent, 8 times higher than the state average.



