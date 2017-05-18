Beer Named Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

Sophomore outfielder Seth Beer (Suwanee, Ga.) was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, announced Thursday by the National College Baseball Writers Association. The award is presented to the nation's top baseball player.

Beer is batting .293 with 13 homers, a triple, 16 doubles, 47 RBIs, 41 runs, 52 walks, a .462 on-base percentage and a steal in starting all 53 games. Beer won the 2016 Dick Howser Trophy, becoming the first freshman to win the award.

This is the 31st year of the Dick Howser Trophy. The finalists will be announced on June 9. The 2017 award will be presented at TD Ameritrade Stadium in downtown Omaha, the home of the College World Series for the seventh year. The winner will be unveiled on MLB Network on June 16.