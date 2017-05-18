Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant PD working rollover collision on Highway 17 North

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are working a rollover collision in Mount Pleasant. 

Police say the incident is in the area of Highway 17 North at Oakland Market. 

Officers are on the scene. 

According to police, lanes 2 and 3 are shut down. 

