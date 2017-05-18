Police: Person in dinosaur suit spooks horses causing driver to fall in Charleston

Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Linguard streets.

According to a report, the person in the dinosaur costume was walking on the sidewalk on Church Street just ahead of the carriage.

Police say when the carriage got to 160 Church St. the person in the costume began to make growling noises at the horse. This spooked the horses and they began backing up, according to police

The carriage then struck an unoccupied vehicle and caused minor damage to its bumper.

"The driver then lost his balance and fell off the carriage. A wheel on the carriage rolled over one of his legs resulting in him being transported to Roper Hospital with minor injuries," CPD officials said.

A police report states none of the passengers on the carriage or the horses were injured.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.

Video captured by Desmond Sebjornson shows the carriage horses in the middle of the road as the driver falls from the carriage.

"I pulled up to a stop sign and noticed a pedestrian in a full body T-Rex costume and went to take a picture of it," Sebjornson said."I looked down the street and saw the horses begin to panic and backpedal, obviously in fear of the T-Rex costume."

According to Sebjornson, that's when the horses tried to turn around on the road, rocking the cart from side to side.

"At some point the tour guide fell from the cart which is when the cart's wheels ran his legs over," Sebjorn said.

