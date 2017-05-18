Muschamp visits Lowcountry

Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp made an appearance in the Lowcountry Thursday.

Muschamp signed autographs, took pictures and spoke for USC fans at Harborside East in Mt. Pleasant. The event was part of the Spurs Up Tour which features Carolina coaches making visits across the state.

Muschamp talked with the media about a number of topics including local products OrTre Smith and Javon Kinlaw.

