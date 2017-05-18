Investigators make arrest in triple fatal shooting in Colleton County

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm for the murder of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and SLED agents made the arrest at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Chisolm was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

The shooting that took the lives of the couple and their son happened on Tuesday at a home on 21785 Lowcountry Hwy. in Ruffin.

The investigation is continuing.

CCSO officials said a preliminary report revealed that the shooting happened inside and outside of the home.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for pictures of the scene.

Sheriff Andy Strickland said the 9-year-old girl, who is the couple's granddaughter, survived the incident and was shot in the leg.

"It's unfortunate that this happens anywhere, and yes, it definitely it hits home being in Colleton County," Strickland said.

SLED is assisting in the investigation.

Neighbors said they believe the family moved into the home about a year ago.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.