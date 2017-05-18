James Island passes six month ban on new apartment buildings

A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>
A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>
A structure catches fire almost every minute in the U.S. About seven of those fires take at least one life. The difference between life and death in these emergency situations could what's inside your house.More >>
A structure catches fire almost every minute in the U.S. About seven of those fires take at least one life. The difference between life and death in these emergency situations could what's inside your house.More >>
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.More >>
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.More >>
James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey says the town has passed a six month ban on building new apartment buildings within town limits.More >>
James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey says the town has passed a six month ban on building new apartment buildings within town limits.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>