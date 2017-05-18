James Island passes six month ban on new apartment buildings

Quantcast

JAMES ISLAND, SC

James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey says the town has passed a six month ban on building new apartment buildings within town limits. 

The mayor would like to see Charleston County and the City of Folly Beach adopt similar plans.

Earlier this month, the City of Charleston approved a temporary halt of new developments in the parts of the town they over see. 

