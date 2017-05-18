Sears, Buster Shut Out Wofford in The Citadel's 1-0 Victory

JP Sears and Jordan Buster combined for a shutout victory as the Bulldogs defeated Wofford 1-0 in the series opener Thursday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.

Sears was dominant as usual, throwing six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts. He was lifted after six innings as the Terriers worked long at-bats all game against the south paw.

Sears’ 12 strikeouts marked his third straight start with double-digit strikeouts. It was also his seventh such game of the season, 11th of his career and the fifth time he topped 10 strikeouts in eight SoCon starts.

The left hander also passed former Bulldog Asher Wojciechowski for third in The Citadel record books for career strikeouts. Sears now has 313 in his career, passing Wojciechowski (308) when he recorded his eighth strikeout of the game. Wojciechowski (2008-10) is a current minor league pitcher in the Cincinatti Reds organization.

Jordan Buster entered the game in the seventh inning and recorded a three-inning save. Buster held the Terriers to just two hits, posting three strikeouts and his fourth save of the season.

The Bulldogs (16-32, 7-15 SoCon) scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, turning out to be all they would need in the 1-0 victory. Taylor Cothran led off the game with a base hit and moved over to third base after a one-out single by Bryce Leasure. William Kinney drove home the lone run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Sears and Buster took care of the rest backed by some stellar defensive plays.

Wofford starting pitcher Adam Scott was tough to hit all day, limiting the Bulldogs to six hits and one run in an eight-inning complete game.

The series against Wofford continues on Friday at 4 p.m.

Scoring Summary

Bottom 1st – The Citadel 1, Wofford 0: Taylor Cothran scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right field by William Kinney with one out.

