Blue Hens Pull Away For Series-Opening Win Over Cougars

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) each hit a home run to pace the offense, as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to Delaware by a score of 17-4 on Thursday afternoon in the first game of a three-game set in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Delaware (29-20, 14-8 CAA) plated 17 runs in 23 hits – including nine for extra bags – while holding College of Charleston (25-28, 12-10 CAA) to four tallies on nine base knocks. Hart, Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.), Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), and Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) each collected two hits, as Hart drove in two runs and scored two more. Richter and McRae both tallied one RBI.

Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) went three and one-third innings, allowing six runs and striking out six to take his second loss of the season. Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) lasted one and two-third frames, while Tucker White (Sterling, Okla.) pitched the final three innings with three strikeouts.

Nick Patten paced the Blue Hens with a 5-for-5 day and hit for the cycle with a double, a triple, two home runs, and seven RBIs. Kevin Mohollen went 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs driven in, as six players drove in at least one run for Delaware.

Ron Marinaccio surrendered one run on five hits and struck out four in five innings to earn the win. Colman Vila allowed one run in two frames, as Matt Hornich and Kyle Minto each tossed one inning.

Delaware jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of solo homers in the first, before plating three in the second to push the advantage to 5-0. The teams traded RBI doubles in the bottom of the fourth, and top of the fifth to send the game into the home half of the fifth with Delaware leading 6-1. The Blue Hens then broke the game open with eight runs on eight hits – including a bases-clearing triple by Patten.

McRae pulled one back for the Cougars with a leadoff homer in the seventh – his team-leading 15th bomb of the season. After Patten plated three with a home run to left in the home half, Hart capped the scoring with a two-run big fly to left in the eighth for his first jack of the season.

The Cougars and Blue Hens return to the diamond on Friday in the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 3:00 pm from Bob Hannah Stadium in Newark, Del.