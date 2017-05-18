NC State Edges Tigers 3-2

Joe Dunand scored the go-ahead run on a two-out wild pitch on strike three to Will Wilson in the eighth inning in NC State’s 3-2 win over No. 12 Clemson at Doak Field on Thursday night. The Wolfpack, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 32-21 overall and 15-13 in the ACC, while the Tigers fell to 38-16 overall and 16-12 in ACC play.

Weston Jackson belted a solo homer, his sixth long ball of the season, in the top of the second inning, then Andy Cosgrove grounded a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the second inning. Seth Beer crushed a solo homer, his 14th home run of the season, in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and tie the score 2-2. On a strike three to Wilson with two outs in the eighth inning, the ball got away from Kyle Wilkie, allowing Wilson to reach and Dunand to score the go-ahead run.

Austin Staley (2-3) earned the win. Sean Adler recorded the last two outs to register his first save of the year. Owen Griffith (0-1) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Charlie Barnes allowed seven hits, two runs and one walk with a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts.

The series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.