Gamecocks Fall 6-3 to Georgia

Georgia scored four runs in the second inning and added two more in the ninth as the Bulldogs defeated 30th ranked South Carolina 6-3 on Thursday night at Founders Park. The Gamecocks are now 31-22 and 12-16 in the SEC with Georgia 24-30 and 10-18 in league play.

Bulldog starter left-hander Andrew Gist earned the win and is 3-4 on the year. He allowed one run on three hits in eight innings of work. He struck out five and walked one. Gamecock starter right-hander Wil Crowe suffered the loss and is now 5-5 on the season. He allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Georgia went ahead 4-0 in the second inning. With one out, the Bulldogs belted out three singles to load the bases and Austin Biggar drove in the first run with a two-out infield single. With the bases loaded for the second time, Tucker Bradley drove in an additional two runs with a double to left field. Georgia brought its final run of the inning home on a passed ball.

South Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning after Justin Row drew a leadoff walk and Jonah Bride drove him in with a double to left center, cutting the Bulldogs lead to 4-1.

The Bulldogs increased their lead to 6-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Georgia put together three consecutive singles to open the frame and take a four-run advantage. With two on and one out, Keegan McGovern added a RBI single to give Georgia a five-run lead.

The Gamecocks ninth-inning rally fell short after Row drew another leadoff walk, Carlos Cortes knocked a double to right field and Alex Destino drove in both runners with a double to left field. Georgia right-hander Zac Kristofak retired the next two batters to close out the game.

GAME CHANGER

Georgia’s four-run second inning gave the Bulldogs an early lead and helped lift them to the three-run win.

KEY STAT

Georgia out-hit South Carolina 14-5 with five players tallying multi-hit games.

NOTABLES

• Right-hander Wil Crowe tied a season-high strikeouts with nine.

• Carlos Cortes led the Gamecocks at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

QUOTABLE

Head Coach Chad Holbrook

“The story of the game was the [Andrew] Gist kid. He obviously pitched a heck of a game, we couldn't get anything going offensively against him tonight. He was just terrific in the way that he located his pitches and we couldn't make him uncomfortable in any way shape or form. It looked like he was out there playing catch. It was a beautiful performance by him. Wil [Crowe] battled. He had that one bad inning in the second and they had some hits kind of fall in for them. They kind of broke the ice with the ball that didn't leave the infield, then their leadoff hitter came up and put a big swing on it and got them a couple more runs. It was obviously a disappointing loss but we have two big games left, and we will come ready to go tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks are back in action on Friday, May 19 as they host Georgia for game two in the three game series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and is also available on the Gamecock IMG Network including flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game.” It is Senior Day at Founders Park as well and fans are encouraged to arrive early to honor this year’s senior class and graduates. Friday's "Senior Day" activities will honor the senior class that features left-hander Josh Reagan, right-hander Reed Scott, first baseman Ross Grosvenor and right-hander Colie Bowers. Recent graduates right-hander Wil Crowe and John Parke will also be honored. In addition, the Gamecocks will recognize senior managers Matt Clark and Anthony Steenvoorden as well as senior bullpen catcher John Hawkins.