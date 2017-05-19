Dorchester Academy wins SCISA state baseball title

Josh Chinners had 4 hits and 4 RBI as Dorchester Academy won the SCISA A state baseball championship with a 7-4 win over Holly Hill Academy at Woodland High School on Thursday night.
Dorchester Academy won the best of 3 series 2-1.
Chase Way pitched 6 innings for Dorchester Academy collecting 7 strikeouts and earning the victory.
The win gives Dorchester their 3rd state championship of the semester following wins for the girls basketball team and the softball team just a day before.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.