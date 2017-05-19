Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/18)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 in a 5-1 loss to Kansas City. The Holly Hill native is batting .282 with 7 HR's and 16 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 9-0 win over Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .280 with 9 HR's and 27 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a run scored in a 10-4 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .286 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in an 11-2 win over Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in an 11-6 loss to Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum was activated off the 7-Day disabled list.