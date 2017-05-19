Quantcast

Emergency crews respond to accident on Ravenel Bridge ramp

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an accident on the Coleman Blvd on ramp to the Ravenel Bridge. 

Charleston County dispatch says the call came in at 1:30 a.m. Friday. 

According to a tweet from Mount Pleasant Police, there are injuries and the ramp is closed. 

No word yet on what caused the collision. 

We have reached out for additional information. 

