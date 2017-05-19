Quantcast

Ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopened after crash - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopened after crash

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Coleman Boulevard ramp to the Ravenel Bridge has been reopened after an early-morning crash. 

Charleston County dispatch says the call came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers cleared the scene around 3:42 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the collision. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly