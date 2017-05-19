TUNE IN NOW: Ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopened after crash; Crews prepare to remove 4th and final Confederate monument in New Orleans

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Ramp to Ravenel Bridge reopened after crash
Charleston County dispatch says the call came in shortly after at 1:30 a.m. Friday. Read more.
2. Monument Watch: New Orleans details timeline for Lee removal
The city began closing streets around Lee Circle at 4 a.m. More at 5 a.m.
3. Some people are leaving their cars at home and heading to work on two wheels
It's national "Ride your bike to work" day. More at 5 a.m.
