Carriage company to speak out after person in T-Rex costume spooks horses

The carriage tour company whose horses were spooked by a person donning a Tyrannosaurus rex costume is set to speak at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say an unidentified person made growling noises at a pair of horses towing sightseers Thursday on Church Street, which caused them to back up and strike a vehicle.

The driver suffered a broken foot after he fell off the carriage, Tommy Doyle, Manager of Palmetto Carriage Works said.

One of the horses, Yogi, suffered minor abrasions, according to Doyle. The horse was said to be resting afterward with his brother Boo Boo, the other stallion that was pulling the carriage.

Doyle called the incident an outrageous assault in a statement overnight and claimed “radical” animal rights activists were creating a dangerous environment for people in addition to the company's horses.

“The City of Charleston needs to condemn these tactics and warn groups that encourage this behavior that their rhetoric is fueling this danger,” Doyle said.

While embattled in a fight for change in the local carriage tour industry, the Charleston Animal Society says it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

“If [the reports are] true, we view this as animal cruelty and it is not only unacceptable, but also against the law,” Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said.

Palmetto Carriage Works' news conference will be held at its Big Red Barn at 1 p.m. Friday.

They posted a picture of the two horses on their Instagram account this week.

