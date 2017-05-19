WATCH LIVE: Carriage company holds news conference on horse-spooking incident

Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon. (Photo Source: Desmond Sebjornson)

The carriage tour company whose horses were spooked by a person donning a Tyrannosaurus rex costume is set to speak at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Palmetto Carriage Works' news conference will be held at its Big Red Barn at 1 p.m. Friday.

According to Charleston Police incident report, police responded at 5:24 p.m. and interviewed several carriage passengers and witnesses who said an "unknown party" wearing a brown Tyrannosaurus Rex costume stepped off the sidewalk near the fire hydrant at Church and Linguard Streets and began making "growling noises," which frightened the horses. That caused the horses to back up and jackknife the carriage, the report states.

While attempting to control the horses, the carriage driver fell out of the carriage and his leg was caught in the front left wheel, then run over by the vehicle, the report states. Police say the carriage then struck a parked vehicle.

A witness emailed police a photo of the suspect and said her husband told the suspect to leave, the report states. The suspect responded "incoherently," but told police the voice sounded female.

Police say another witness reported seeing the suspect fleeing to the Cumberland Street garage, removing the costume and getting into a car. Police were working to determine if surveillance footage from inside the garage would show the person.

The driver suffered a broken foot after he fell off the carriage, Tommy Doyle, president of Palmetto Carriage Works confirmed.

One of the horses, Yogi, suffered minor abrasions, according to Doyle. The horse was said to be resting afterward with his brother Boo Boo, the other stallion that was pulling the carriage. The horses were able to return to their stables unassisted, the incident report states.

Doyle called the incident an outrageous assault in a statement overnight and claimed “radical” animal rights activists were creating a dangerous environment for people in addition to the company's horses.

“The City of Charleston needs to condemn these tactics and warn groups that encourage this behavior that their rhetoric is fueling this danger,” Doyle said.

While embattled in a fight for change in the local carriage tour industry, the Charleston Animal Society says it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

“If [the reports are] true, we view this as animal cruelty and it is not only unacceptable, but also against the law,” Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said.

Palmetto Carriage Works posted a picture of the two horses on their Instagram account this week.

