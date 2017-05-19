Cop finds meth hidden in candy box during traffic stop

A woman was charged with trafficking illegal drugs after a K-9 search of her vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Angela Gibbs was stopped by an officer on University Boulevard around 7 p.m. after allegedly failing to use a turn signal and changing a lane improperly.

When the officer approached her car, Gibbs would not give direct answers and kept saying she didn’t know what was going on, according to an incident report.

Police dog Chopper helped the officer find 28.8 grams of methamphetamine in an M&M’s box on the driver side floorboard of the car and .7 grams of methamphetamine in the woman’s purse, the incident report states.

