Man arrested in deadly Colleton County shooting to face bond judge

The man accused of killing two adults and a child and wounding a second child in a Colleton County shooting will face a bond judge Friday afternoon.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm, 18, of Green Pond, was arrested Thursday night at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walterboro convenience store, Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton said.

Chisolm is charged with the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. A 9-year-old girl, the couple's granddaughter, was wounded in the leg.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Millers' home in the 21700 block of Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin. Deputies responded to the home at approximately 4:50 p.m. Investigators say the two adults were found inside the home and the two children were found outside the home.

The girl was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said on Wednesday investigators found marijuana in the home and said the killings could have been drug-related.

The State Law Enforcement Division was also called in to assist Colleton County investigators. Strickland said his deputies remained on the scene processing evidence until 4 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after they first arrived on the scene.

On Wednesday morning, Crime Stoppers announced a $2,500 reward for information that led to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Community members held a vigil Thursday to remember the family just hours before deputies announced Chisolm had been taken into custody.

Chisolm was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

