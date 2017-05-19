Man arrested in deadly Colleton County shooting to face bond judge

The man accused of killing two adults and a child and wounding a second child in a Colleton County shooting will face a bond judge Friday afternoon.More >>
The man accused of killing two adults and a child and wounding a second child in a Colleton County shooting will face a bond judge Friday afternoon.More >>
The carriage tour company whose horses were spooked by a person donning a T-Rex costume is set to speak at a news conference Friday afternoon.More >>
The carriage tour company whose horses were spooked by a person donning a T-Rex costume is set to speak at a news conference Friday afternoon.More >>
The Coleman Boulevard ramp to the Ravenel Bridge has been reopened after an early-morning crash.More >>
The Coleman Boulevard ramp to the Ravenel Bridge has been reopened after an early-morning crash.More >>
The first ever "Tech Fest" was held in Bluffton on Thursday evening.More >>
The first ever "Tech Fest" was held in Bluffton on Thursday evening.More >>
A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>
A six-year-old boy found Tuesday morning in a retention pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts School is "on the road to making a full recovery," according to a statement from the Charleston County School District.More >>