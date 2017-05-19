South Carolina's unemployment rate drops slightly to 4.3 percent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's jobless rate fell slightly as the state's labor force continued to grow.

The Department of Employment and Workforce announced Friday that South Carolina's unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April, a 0.1 percentage-point drop from March.

That corresponded to the national unemployment rate's decline, to 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March.

The state agency says 2.2 million South Carolinians were working in April - nearly 4,000 more than in March. The state's labor force grew by almost 1,900, to more than 2.3 million people.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest month-to-month gain of 2,000 jobs, followed by 900 government jobs and 700 construction jobs.

Industries reporting the largest month-to-month declines were business services, education and health services and manufacturing.

