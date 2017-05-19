St. John's High seniors walk to inspire at former elementary, middle schools

Graduating seniors from St. John’s High School returned to their old stomping grounds Friday afternoon.



Around 60 seniors walked through Mt. Zion, Angel Oak and Edith L. Frierson elementary schools along with Haut Gap middle school as part of the annual “Senior Walk” tradition.



The walk is part of St. John’s initiative to get kids thinking about high school and college.



“Our hope is that they will see themselves as high school kids and that they can make it.,” said St. John’s High School Principal Stephen Larson.



Children at Frierson Elementary on Wadmalaw Island greeted the soon-to-be graduates with posters and celebratory cheers.

“Congratulations seniors,” each grade rattled off after the other.

Principal Larson said his seniors have earned over one million dollars in gr ants and scholarships to colleges and universities in the fall.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

