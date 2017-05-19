N. Charleston Police investigate shooting

North Charleston Police say one person was shot in the Dorchester Road area Friday.

Officers responded around noon to the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie Street on a report of shots fired, North Charleston Police Capt. Scott Perry said.

A man was transported to an area hospital for gunshot wounds, Perry said.

The victim's condition is not clear.

Perry said officers are in the beginning stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

