Police arrest 1 after fatal N. Charleston shooting

One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in North Charleston Friday afternoon.

Jobany Colon, 39, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston Police Capt. Scott Perry said.

Officers responded at approximately 11:40 a.m. to the area of Nelson and Leslie Streets to investigate a report of shots fired, police say.

While on the way to the scene, police were notified the victim had arrived at the Roper Northwoods emergency room, Perry said. The victim was later transported to Trident Medical Center where he eventually died of his injuries.

Colon was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.