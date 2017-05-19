Investigators arrest two for armed robbery at Mt. Pleasant bank

Investigators have arrested two people for an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant bank.

Police arrested Kalee D. Lynn-Bishop and Kamal D’Andrea Backman.

Their arrests stems from an incident at United Community Bank in Park West on May 12, 2017.

“Our detectives worked around the clock following every lead to identify these dangerous individuals and take them into custody,” said Chief Carl Ritchie.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.