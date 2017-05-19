Dorchester County participating in disaster preparedness workshop

On Thursday, the Summerville Elks Lodge #2719 will host the annual Disaster Preparedness Workshop.

Representatives from the Dorchester County Emergency Management Department (DCEMD), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), American Red Cross and the Trident Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) will attend the workshop to discuss life-saving measures with residents.

The workshop is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

The event will be held at the Summerville Elks Lodge, located at 105 Elks Lodge Lane. Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. The workshop will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Officials will discuss:

Emergency Management- Who’s Responsible for What?

Creating a Preparedness Kit

Ways to Get Involved

Insurance Tips

Preparing to Evacuate

Shelters

Hurricanes 101

For more information, residents should contact Chris Soelle with the Dorchester County Emergency Management Department by emailing CSoelle@DorchesterCounty.net.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.