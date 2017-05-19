Portion of Highway 41 in Mt. Pleasant closed due to serious accident

Mount Pleasant police say a portion of Highway 41 is closed because of a serious accident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
On Thursday, the Summerville Elks Lodge #2719 will host the annual Disaster Preparedness Workshop. Representatives from the Dorchester County Emergency Management Department (DCEMD), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), American Red Cross and the Trident Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) will attend the workshop to discuss life-saving measures with residents.More >>
Bond was denied for an 18-year-old man accused of killing two adults and a child, and wounding a second child in a Colleton County shooting.More >>
A Lowcountry contractor has been charged with ripping off homeowners of thousands of dollars.More >>
