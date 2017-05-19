Quantcast

Three transported with critical injuries in Hwy 17 accident in McClellanville

Three transported with critical injuries in Hwy 17 accident in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say three people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries following an accident in McClellanville. 

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say the accident was in the area of Rose Harrell Road off of Highway 17. 

