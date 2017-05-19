James Island's Hatley retiring after 30 years

James Island head baseball coach Tom Hatley is retiring after leading the Trojans for the last 30 years he told Live 5 Sports on Friday.

During his 3 decades with the team, Hatley led James Island to two state championships, 11 region titles and over 500 victories.

"Thirty is a good round number to end it on" Hatley joked. "This is a job meant for younger guys with a lot more energy now."

Hatley also said he felt comfortable walking away now because his staff of assistants is so strong. He's hoping one of them will be named his replacement.

Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment in his 30 years is that James Island never missed the playoffs over that span and they never had a losing record.