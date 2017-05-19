Bulldogs Slip in Game Two against Wofford

The Citadel baseball team was defeated 7-4 by Wofford on Friday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.

Down three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Bulldogs (16-33, 7-16 SoCon) got back-to-back hits by J.D. Davis and Taylor Cothran to lead off the frame and bring the tying run to the plate. Wofford’s Spencer Kulman escaped the jam, however, with three fly ball outs against the heart of The Citadel lineup.

After two scoreless innings to start the game by each starting pitcher, the Bulldogs and Terriers traded blows over the next four frames. Wofford took the lead in three straight innings only for The Citadel to tie the score in the bottom half of each frame. In the sixth, however, Wofford scored a run to take a 5-4 lead, proving to be the eventual winning run.

The Citadel tallied 10 hits in the game, led by a 3-for-3 day by Davis. The freshman scored one run and added a sacrifice bunt. Cothran recorded two hits with one RBI.

Will Abbott made the start, striking out four batters over 5.2 innings. Marlin Morris struck out three batters over 2.2 shutout innings.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs can still avoid the SoCon Baseball Championship play-in game with a win in Saturday’s finale and an ETSU loss. The Buccaneers are on the road against VMI.

The Bulldogs complete the regular season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. first pitch. It will be the final home game for the collegiate careers of Barrett Charpia, Beau Strickland, Aaron Lesiak, Marlin Morris and Joe Sabatini. Live statistics and video for the contest will be available at CitadelSports.com.

Scoring Summary

Top 3rd – Wofford 2, The Citadel 0: Cody Miller scored from third and Alex Malsch scored from second on a single up the middle by McClain Bradley with one out

Bottom 3rd – Wofford 2, The Citadel 1: J.D. Davis scored from second on a fielder’s choice and an error with two outs

Bottom 3rd – The Citadel 2, Wofford 2: Bryce Leasure scored from third on a single up the middle by Joe Sabatini with two outs

Top 4th – Wofford 3, The Citadel 2: Max McDougald scored from second on a single up the middle by Kody Ruedisili with two outs

Bottom 4th – The Citadel 3, Wofford 3: Cole Buffington scored from second on a single to center field by Taylor Cothran with two outs

Top 5th – Wofford 4, The Citadel 3: McClain Bradley scored from second on a single to center field by Brett Hash with no outs

Bottom 5th – The Citadel 4, Wofford 4: William Kinney advanced to second and then scored from third on a single to third base and a fielding error with two outs

Top 6th – Wofford 5, The Citadel 4: Reed Massey scored from second on a single to the shortstop by Alex Malsch with two outs.

Top 7th – Wofford 6, The Citadel 4: McClain Bradley scored from third on a ground out to shortstop by Mack Nathanson with one out.

Top 7th – Wofford 7, The Citadel 4: Brett Hash scored from third on a single to third base by Reed Massey with two outs.

