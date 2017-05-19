Cougars Fall To Delaware, 6-1, On Friday

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) launched his fifth home run of the season to pace the offense, as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to Delaware by a score of 6-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday evening.

Delaware (30-20, 15-8 CAA) scored six runs on nine hits – including four for extra bases – while limiting College of Charleston (25-29, 12-11 CAA) to one tally on seven base knocks. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each went 2-for-4, as Wondrack accounted for the Cougars’ lone run with a solo homer.

Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) tossed a scoreless first inning before being relieved by Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) following a nearly two-hour delay for lightning. Love surrendered three runs on three hits in four frames to take the loss. After Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) allowed an unearned run in the sixth, Max McKinley (Tallahassee, Fla.) surrendered two runs on four hits in the final two frames.

Jordan Glover paced the Blue Hens with a 3-for-4 effort, which included a double, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Diaz Nardo drove in two runs with a double, while Nick Patten and Calvin Scott each added one RBI.

Nick Spadafino went five innings and allowed one run on five hits to earn the win; Burk FitzPatrick struck out five in four shutout frames to pick up the save.

The Cougars threatened to score the game’s first run in the top of the second, when Sechopoulos and Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) both singled before the game was halted due to lightning. After play resumed nearly two hours later, a wild pitch sent the runners to second and third with only one out. Spadafino quickly settled down with a soft pop up to second, before forcing a fly ball to center to end the inning and strand two men in scoring position.

Delaware would open the scoring in the bottom of the third after Mohollen worked a leadoff walk, and scored on a two-run homer by Glover to put the Blue Hens in front, 2-0. Wondrack answered for the Cougars in the fourth with a solo shot to left center to halve the lead to 2-1. Ereven Roper (Easley, S.C.) nearly tied the game with a solo homer in the sixth, but his twisting liner down the right field line was ruled inches wide of the foul pole.

The Blue Hens pushed the margin to 4-1 with a two-run double by Nardo in the home half of the sixth, before an RBI single from Scott stretched the advantage to 5-1 in the seventh. Patten would follow in the next at-bat with a double to score Scott, and give Delaware a 6-1 lead.

Charleston threatened to rally with a leadoff double from Roper in the top of the ninth, but FitzPatrick quickly countered with three straight outs to shut the door and close out the win.

The Cougars and Blue Hens will wrap up the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm from Bob Hannah Stadium.