Hanahan wins 3-A softball state championship

Kendall Grubb had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Hanahan the 3-A softball state championship with an 8-7 win over Crescent in Columbia on Friday night.

The Hawks win their 2nd state title in the last 9 years and finish the season at 30-4.

It was the Tigers that took the early lead scoring 2 runs in the top of the 1st inning. They'd build the lead to 3-0 in the 2nd before Hanahan answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI triple and double from Hannah Robinson and Emily Elmore respectively.

Jordan Fabian, who had 3 doubles on the night, would tie the game in the 5th with an RBI.

The game would stay tied through the 7th and into extra innings where the teams would trade runs in the 8th and a pair of runs in the 11th to keep the game going.

Crescent would take a 7-6 lead in the top of the 12th before Hanahan tied it again on a Rachel Shelly RBI single followed by the game winner from Grubb.

McKenzie Dyson, who pitched a complete game on Wednesday in a victory in Game 2 of the best of 3 series, came in and pitched the final 10 innings on Friday to earn the victory.