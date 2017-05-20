Bullpen Dominant as RiverDogs Shake Home Struggles

The RiverDogs bullpen recorded four shutout frames as Charleston fought off their struggles at home to top Augusta, 5-3, on Friday night in front of 4,811 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

David Sosebee (2-1, 3.55) threw four strong innings striking out five GreenJackets and surrendering just one hit. After allowing just one inherited runner to score, the former Georgia Bulldog turned in three perfect innings before handing it off to Garrett Mundell who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save.

Charleston (20-21) broke open a 3-3 tie to take the lead for good in the sixth. Right fielder Blake Rutherford led off the inning with a walk before left fielder Isiah Gilliam tripled to the corner to bring him home. First baseman Brandon Wagner gave the RiverDogs some extra insurance with a single that scored Gilliam.

Charleston had lost nine of their last 11 home games entering the contest and pull within 6.5 games of first-place Greenville in the Southern Division with the win.

Charleston got on the board first in the second inning. Right fielder Blake Rutherford reached on an error at short and advanced to third on a wild pickoff throw from pitcher Melvin Adon (0-4, 4.56). Catcher Donny Sands gave the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. With two outs, first baseman Brandon Wagner reached on a walk and advanced to third on the third error of the inning as designated hitter Carlos Vidal singled then advanced to second. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera came up big collecting his 19th and 20th RBI with a run scoring single to left field that made it 3-0 RiverDogs.

Augusta (13-26) brought themselves within a run in the fourth. After getting the first two outs, starter Nick Nelson walked third baseman Manual Geraldo before first baseman Ryan Kirby tripled out to deep right field scoring Geraldo. GreenJackets manager Carlos Valderrama got tossed from the game pleading his case that the hit was a home run. Shortstop Brandon Van Horn brought the GreenJackets within one as he singled to score Kirby from third.

The game became tied in the fifth inning. Right fielder Sandro Fabian got plunked by a pitch to lead off the inning then back to back singles loaded the bases. Geraldo grounded into a fielder's choice to second that scored the tying run.

Augusta's starter Adon suffered his fourth loss of the season despite going 5.1 innings and allowing just two earned runs.

Ballpark Fun

It was Taylor Swift night at The Joe including post game fireworks extravaganza presented by Home Telecom. Fans got to take their picture with a Taylor Swift look alike (sort of) and jam out to the best T-Swift tunes all night.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will play game three of the series tomorrow night at 6:05. Charleston will send to the hill right hander Nick Green (3-3, 2.63) to face Augusta’s lefty Caleb Baragar (0-2, 2.64). Fans will enjoy “Saturdays Live at the Joe” presented by NASH FM and Fox 24. Postgame festivities will feature a high school home run derby with the winner being crowned the Lowcountry’s home run champion. The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.