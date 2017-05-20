Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/19)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs scored and a K in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .286 with 7 HR's and 16 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and K in a 5-3 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .279 with 9 HR's and 28 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a K in a 7-4 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .284 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch vs Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a double (10), a run scored and a K in a 17-5 loss to Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .282 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Game PPD