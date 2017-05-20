Mt. Pleasant Police officers, driver injured in early-morning crash

Two Mount Pleasant Police officers and a person who had been arrested in a traffic stop were injured when another driver crashed into their vehicles early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Highway 17 near Shelmore Boulevard as officers were investigating a suspect for driving under the influence, Inspector Chip Googe said.

Moments after arresting the driver, another vehicle struck the rear of one of the Mount Pleasant Police vehicles, pushing that vehicle into a second police vehicle, he said. The officers and their suspect were knocked to the ground in the crash and all three were transported to a local hospital and released later Saturday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash and arrested the second driver for driving under the influence, Googe said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.